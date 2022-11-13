A Do A Powerbomb! #6 Micro-Review – Shooting Star Press!

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Do A Powerbomb #6 (of 7)

AUTHOR: Daniel Warren Johnson

ARTISTS: Johnson, Mike Spicer (Colorist), Rus Wooton (Letterer)

RELEASED: November 9, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Do A Powerbomb! may be in the process of jumping the shark. Things were going just fine. Then we got to the end, and our heroes are met by a new challenger that’s….shall we say…unexpected? I’m really hoping they stick the landing on this one. Because up to this point, this has been one of the finest pro wrestling comics I’ve read.

On the upside: This issue sees Cobrasun do a Shooting Star Press off a balcony, which Johnson draws beautifully.

