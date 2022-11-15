Astonishing Art: Kevin Conroy by Marcelo Millicay

By Rob Siebert

Batman fans were dealt a pretty painful blow over the weekend, as Kevin Controy passed away at 66 after a brief battle with cancer. Conroy was known the world over as the voice of the Dark Knight in Batman: The Animated Series, Justice League Unlimited, the Batman: Arkham video games, and various other Bat-projects over the last 30 years.

Naturally, the web was filled with tributes to Conroy. This piece from Marcelo Millicay was one of my personal favorites. It recreates a famous shot from Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, in which Conroy of course voiced the titular character.

Thank you for 30 years of memories, Mr. Conroy. You are, and for so many of us, always will be the definitive voice of Batman.

