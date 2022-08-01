Primary Ignition‘s “George Lucas on Star Wars” Archive

***The following represents Primary Ignition‘s entire “George Lucas on Star Wars” archive, organized by film.***
Episode I: The Phantom Menace
Jar Jar Binks and the Fans
Good and Bad Technology
Anakin and C-3PO
Staying Together
Gungans and the Vietnam War
Episode II: Attack of the Clones
Yoda and Qui-Gon Jinn
Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
“Hello There.”
A “Good” Villain?
Palpatine and Donald Trump
Episode IV: A New Hope
The Kurosawa Influence
Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Wise Mentor
Han Solo, the Cynical Foil
Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
The Cave Scene
Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
Boba Fett’s “Death”
Chewbacca and the Ewoks
