George Lucas on Star Wars: Not Always a Brave Wookiee

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The Scene: As our heroes are trapped inside the trash compactor aboard the Death Star, Chewbacca desperately bangs on a nearby door attempting to get out.

George Lucas Says (via the A New Hope commentary track): “[One of the things I like] about this scene is that Chewie panics. He doesn’t like it here. We didn’t get a chance really for Chewie to express himself very much in the movie in terms of his emotional feelings. He usually goes along with the program. But this is the one place where he doesn’t go along with the program. He just doesn’t like it. He wants to get out. He’s not always a brave wookiee, and I like that in him.”

I Say: Chewie’s emotional side, which is a bit child-like at times, is one of his more endearing qualities. His frustration at losing the chess game to Artoo, his outbursts as Han is about to be frozen in Empire, his joy at seeing Han again in Jedi, etc. These are little moments, but they really shade him in from a character perspective and make him more three-dimensional.

So you know what, George? I like it too.

