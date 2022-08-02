A Batman #126 Micro-Review – More Robots

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman #126

AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky

ARTIST: Jorge Jimenez, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 2, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Batman fights a new robotic villain called Failsafe in this issue, and gets a lot of help from his extended “family.” The combination of those two elements, plus the fact that Jimenez and Morey are still on Batman, made this issue feel like an extension of James Tynion IV’s “Fear State.” After all that, I’d kind of had my fill of Batman fighting robots for awhile. So hopefully we don’t spend an immense amount of time doing that again.

On the flip side I find the Executor, a robotic character we meet in Zdarsky’s Catwoman back-up, utterly charming.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.