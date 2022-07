By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were created in a black and white comic book. So they’re perfectly at home in such a cinematic setting.

What’s more, Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird’s TMNT originally all had red bandanas, as we saw on the color covers. So this image from Choi June is that much more authentic as a result of the red accent, which is a little reminiscent of Schindler’s List or Sin City.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.