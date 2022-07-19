A Star Wars #25 (ADVANCE) Micro-Review – Snapshots Across Time

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars #25

AUTHOR: Charles Soule

ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz, & Rachelle Rosenberg.

RELEASE DATE: July 20, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

What we have here are four very short tales by Charles Soule that offer snapshots across the Star Wars timeline. Naturally, there isn’t time to get into much that’s impactful or hard-hitting. But the issue has its charm. There’s certainly a lot of great art on display, highlighted (for me at least) by Phil Noto drawing a Poe Dameron story.

My favorite of the four? “See You Around Kid,” which looks at Kylo Ren post-Last Jedi as he tries to find the spirit of Luke Skywalker. It feels very true to the Kylo Ren character.

