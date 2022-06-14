Toy Chest Theater: Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

In honor of Lightyear coming out this week, I couldn’t help but share these images from @marvelousactionfigurespose. With a little bit of head swapping, he was able to put a live action Chris Evans into the Buzz Lightyear costume we all know so well. His poses come off very lifelike. Or in the case of the middle pic, very evocative of a comic book cover.

Go ahead. Look at these pics and try to sell me that Chris Evans couldn’t be a live action Buzz Lightyear. I’ll wait…

