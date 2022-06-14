Toy Chest Theater: Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

In honor of Lightyear coming out this week, I couldn’t help but share these images from @marvelousactionfigurespose. With a little bit of head swapping, he was able to put a live action Chris Evans into the Buzz Lightyear costume we all know so well. His poses come off very lifelike. Or in the case of the middle pic, very evocative of a comic book cover.

Go ahead. Look at these pics and try to sell me that Chris Evans couldn’t be a live action Buzz Lightyear. I’ll wait…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.