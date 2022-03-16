A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 Micro-Review – Going Old School

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1

AUTHOR: Mark Waid

ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Aditya Bidikar (Letterer)

RELEASED: March 15, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a cheesiness to some of Mark Waid’s dialogue in this issue that’s got a vintage feel. That is, it’s reminiscent of old school superhero comics.

And old school definitely seems to be part of the vibe Waid, Dan Mora, and the team are going for here. We’ve got the classic status quos for both Superman and Batman, the blue and gray Batman costume, etc.

For the time being, Mora and Tamra Bonvillain are the stars here. Their art is what really sells the issue. Their modernized version of the classic Robin suit works well too.

