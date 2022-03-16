Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 Micro-Review – Going Old School

Posted on by Rob Siebert

Batman Superman Worlds Finest 1, cover, 2022, Dan MoraTITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1
AUTHOR: Mark Waid
ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Aditya Bidikar (Letterer)
 RELEASED: March 15, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

There’s a cheesiness to some of Mark Waid’s dialogue in this issue that’s got a vintage feel. That is, it’s reminiscent of old school superhero comics.

And old school definitely seems to be part of the vibe Waid, Dan Mora, and the team are going for here. We’ve got the classic status quos for both Superman and Batman, the blue and gray Batman costume, etc.

For the time being, Mora and Tamra Bonvillain are the stars here. Their art is what really sells the issue. Their modernized version of the classic Robin suit works well too.

