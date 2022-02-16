Posted in Uncategorized

Primary Ignition‘s Star Wars Review Archive

Posted on by Rob Siebert

The following represents the full archive of our Star Wars reviews, separated by season and presented in chronological order. 

The Mandalorian, Season One
“Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”
“Chapter 2: The Child”
“Chapter 3: The Sin”
“Chapter 4: Sanctuary”
“Chapter 5: The Gunslinger”
“Chapter 6: The Prisoner”
“Chapter 7: The Reckoning”
“Chapter 8: Redemption”

The Mandalorian, Season Two
“Chapter 9: The Marshal”
“Chapter 10: The Passenger”
“Chapter 11: The Heiress”
“Chapter 12: The Siege”
“Chapter 13: The Jedi”
“Chapter 14: The Tragedy”
“Chapter 15: The Believer”
“Chapter 16: The Rescue”

The Book of Boba Fett
“Chapter One: Stranger in a Strange Land”
“Chapter Two: The Tribes of Tatooine”
“Chapter Three: The Streets of Mos Espa”
“Chapter Four: The Gathering Storm”
“Chapter Five: Return of the Mandalorian”
“Chapter Six: From the Desert Comes a Stranger”
“Chapter Seven: “In the Name of Honor”

