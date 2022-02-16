Primary Ignition‘s Star Wars Review Archive

The following represents the full archive of our Star Wars reviews, separated by season and presented in chronological order.
The Mandalorian, Season One
“Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”
“Chapter 2: The Child”
“Chapter 3: The Sin”
“Chapter 4: Sanctuary”
“Chapter 5: The Gunslinger”
“Chapter 6: The Prisoner”
“Chapter 7: The Reckoning”
“Chapter 8: Redemption”
The Mandalorian, Season Two
“Chapter 9: The Marshal”
“Chapter 10: The Passenger”
“Chapter 11: The Heiress”
“Chapter 12: The Siege”
“Chapter 13: The Jedi”
“Chapter 14: The Tragedy”
“Chapter 15: The Believer”
“Chapter 16: The Rescue”
The Book of Boba Fett
“Chapter One: Stranger in a Strange Land”
“Chapter Two: The Tribes of Tatooine”
“Chapter Three: The Streets of Mos Espa”
“Chapter Four: The Gathering Storm”
“Chapter Five: Return of the Mandalorian”
“Chapter Six: From the Desert Comes a Stranger”
“Chapter Seven: “In the Name of Honor”
Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.