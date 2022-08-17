Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler #1 Micro-Review – King’s Riddle

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman One Bad Day Riddler 1, cover, 2022, Mitch GeradsTITLE: Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler #1
AUTHOR: Tom King
ARTISTS: Mitch Gerads, Clayton Cowles (Letterer)
RELEASED: August 16, 2022

Tom King has written some great Batman stories, and a few pretty bad ones. Thankfully, this is a good one.

I’ve read a bunch of Riddler origin stories. This is about as good as any of them. It might be the most complex. Which considering the lead character, isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

And of course, Mitch Gerads delivers. He and King almost always do.

Incidentally, Riddler has a teacher in this book that looks a lot like a West Wing-age Bradley Whitford with a mustache.

