A Shazam! #2 Micro-Review – The Finest Casino in Hell

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Shazam #2

AUTHOR: Tim Sheridan

ARTISTS: Clayton Henry, Marcelo Maiolo (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Rafa Sandoval & Alejandro Sanchez.

RELEASED: August 17, 2021



Reading this mini thus far, and reflecting back on the brief run the Geoff Johns book had, I’m starting to appreciate that the magic and fantasy elements in Shazam’s stories. You can do a lot with him that wouldn’t work as well with, for instance, Superman.

In this issue, for instance, Billy Batson dresses up in a nice suit and goes to what is essentially the finest casino in all of hell. I like the creativity there. This is turning out to be a nice companion to Teen Titans Academy.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.