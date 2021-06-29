Posted in Toys

Toy Chest Theater: Venom Spidey by Evil Axolotl

Posted on by Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I’m not at all sure what that black goo is that Evil Axiotl used for this photo. But whatever it is, it’s working for me. The effect is awesome!

Venom Spidey, Evil Axiotl

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.