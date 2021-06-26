Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Batman: Reptilian Micro-Review – The Pitch Black Knight

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman Reptilian 1 cover, 2021, Liam SharpTITLE: Batman: Reptilian #1
AUTHOR: Garth Ennis
ARTISTS: Liam Sharp, Rob Steen (Letterer)
RELEASED: June 22, 2021

There’s a dedication up front in which Sharp tips his hat to Steve Dillon. Apparently this book was originally meant for him. That explains a lot, as Sharp’s performance here is very Dillon-esque. That’s not a bad thing, though definitely not what I expected when I saw Sharpe’s name on the cover.

Those who like their Batman dark, as in pitch black, will love what they see in Reptilian. The art is extremely well done, though not my particular cup of tea. I’ll be sitting out the rest of this one.

