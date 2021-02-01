Weekly Comic 100s: Future State: Dark Detective #2

By Rob Siebert

TITLE: Future State: Dark Detective #2

AUTHOR: Mariko Tamaki, Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Giannis Milogiannis, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist)

LETTERERS: Aditya Bidikar, Troy Peteri

RELEASED: January 27, 2021

In this issue, Tamaki gives Bruce Wayne a crappy old bunker to live in, along with a cooky old roommate. I don’t know if it’s intended to be funny. But it is.

The Red Hood back-up puts this issue over-the-top in terms of quality, as we see Jason Todd working with the authorities. That’s, of course, a complete reversal of his traditional M.O. Throw in some really cool “sketchy” art from Giannis Milogiannis, and a new partner in the Ravager, and you have one of the highlights of Future State thus far.

