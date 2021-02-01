Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Weekly Comic 100s: Future State: Dark Detective #2

Posted on by primaryignition
***”Weekly Comic 100s” keeps it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Future State: Dark Detective #2
AUTHOR: Mariko Tamaki, Joshua Williamson
ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Giannis Milogiannis, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist)
LETTERERS: Aditya Bidikar, Troy Peteri
RELEASED: January 27, 2021

In this issue, Tamaki gives Bruce Wayne a crappy old bunker to live in, along with a cooky old roommate. I don’t know if it’s intended to be funny. But it is.

The Red Hood back-up puts this issue over-the-top in terms of quality, as we see Jason Todd working with the authorities. That’s, of course, a complete reversal of his traditional M.O. Throw in some really cool “sketchy” art from Giannis Milogiannis, and a new partner in the Ravager, and you have one of the highlights of Future State thus far.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.