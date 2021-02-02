Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Weekly Comic 100s: Future State: Teen Titans #1

***”Weekly Comic 100s” keeps it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Future State: Teen Titans #1
AUTHOR: Tim Sheridan
ARTISTS: Rafa Sandoval, Jordi Tarragona (Inker), Alejandro Sanchez (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer)
RELEASED: January 12, 2021

The best part of this issue is the incorporation of the  Teen Titans Academy concept, which we’ll obviously see more of in the near future. But I didn’t follow the progression of Dick Grayson’s character through the issue. Ergo, when he has his big cliffhanger moment at the end, it was almost a complete miss. I understood it. It just didn’t land.

Future State also takes it upon itself to merge Cyborg and Beast Boy into one character: Cybeast. I can’t decide if that’s brilliant or stupid. Possibly both?

