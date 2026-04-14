Thyssenkrupp’s Protected Future Hinges on a €25 Billion Decision

Investors sent Thyssenkrupp shares lower on Monday, a muted reaction to sweeping new European Union trade protections designed to shield the continent’s steelmakers. The stock closed at EUR 8.39, extending its year-to-date decline to over 13 percent. This skepticism persists even as the company showcases a future built on green technology at the Tube 2026 trade fair in Düsseldorf, highlighting the complex pressures facing the industrial giant.

The EU’s defensive measures are substantial. Effective July 1, 2026, the bloc will slash duty-free steel import quotas by 47 percent compared to 2024 levels, capping them at 18.3 million tonnes annually. Any imports exceeding this limit will face a prohibitive 50 percent tariff. This policy aims to rescue a sector where capacity utilization has languished near 67 percent. However, a significant loophole remains: a complete ban on Russian steel slab imports won’t take effect until October 2028.

This protection is arriving almost too late for parts of Thyssenkrupp’s core business. The company’s electrical steel segment, a key material for transformers, is already reeling from a surge in Chinese exports. Since 2022, these imports have tripled, jumping another 50 percent in 2025 alone. The competitive onslaught has forced temporary production halts at sites in Gelsenkirchen and Isbergues, France, affecting some 1,200 employees. The Isbergues plant is slated for permanent closure starting in June, well before the EU’s new tariffs could provide relief.

Amidst this operational turmoil, Thyssenkrupp is aggressively marketing its decarbonization strategy. At the Tube fair, its steel division is promoting hydrogen-optimized steels for pipeline networks. The company is also supplying approximately 1,000 tonnes of its CO₂-reduced bluemint® Steel for a water infrastructure project in Angola. Back in Duisburg, construction continues on a direct reduction plant expected to cut up to 3.5 million tonnes of CO₂ annually from 2030.

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Further bolstering its technology portfolio, the Uhde division secured a contract from POSCO E&C for a new coke oven battery in Pohang, South Korea, which will include Thyssenkrupp’s proprietary EnviBAT® emissions-reduction technology.

The most significant potential catalyst for the equity, however, lies in portfolio management. A possible IPO or direct sale of TK Elevator in the second half of 2026 could unlock major value. With the elevator unit valued at up to EUR 25 billion, Thyssenkrupp’s remaining 16.2 percent stake represents a substantial source of capital. Financial sponsors like Cinven and Advent are reportedly evaluating both exit options. A successful transaction would provide funds for debt reduction and green investments, offering a powerful near-term driver for a stock currently trading around EUR 8.43, well below its 200-day moving average of nearly EUR 9.94.

Market participants are now watching three key dates. The company’s half-year report is due on May 12, 2026, followed by the final EU decision on steel tariffs in May or June. Finally, the anticipated Elevator exit later in the year could define the investment narrative. For now, the market appears to be discounting the promise of both political protection and technological progress, waiting for concrete financial results and a liquidity event to change its tune.

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