FSLY Stock Is Up 127% in a Year — So Why Are Investors Still Nervous?

If you look at a chart of Fastly’s stock long enough, it nearly resembles a heartbeat. There is a long, flat stretch close to the bottom, followed by an abrupt spike and a jagged, unsettling movement. The shares have increased by about 127% over the last year, which seems like a figure that should be accompanied by confetti. It hasn’t. If anything, viewers of FSLY appear more nervous now than they did when it was inexpensive.

The entire story revolves around that tension. Fastly does something truly helpful: it manages an edge cloud platform, the plumbing that keeps websites safe and load quickly, and other things you don’t think about until they break. Management increased its full-year guidance to a range of $710 to $725 million after the company reported record first-quarter revenue of $173 million, up 20% from the previous year. Revenue from security increased by 47%. These figures don’t represent a failing company.

Despite this, the stock is trading at about $16, far below its 52-week high of $34.82. It’s possible that Fastly’s past as a pandemic darling that soared too high before plummeting is still present in the market. Even when the fundamentals appear to be improving, investors who have been burned once often recoil the second time. No one seems to fully trust the recovery just yet.

The math contributes to the hesitancy. The price-to-earnings ratio is in negative territory and appears almost comical on a screener because the company is still not profitable on a GAAP basis. Growth investors brush this off because they are footing the bill for future developments. Value investors find it intolerable. As a result, the shares become entangled between owners who have quite different motivations and levels of patience.

You discover the same split when you go through the analyst notes. This spring, some companies upgraded the stock, indicating that AI workloads are approaching the edge, which is precisely where Fastly is located. Concerned about more difficult year-over-year comparisons in the future, others curbed their enthusiasm. Although analyst targets tend to age poorly, the average price target is located somewhere above $24, suggesting significant upside.

Fsly stock

Here, it’s difficult to ignore the cultural echo. Many infrastructure companies have experienced this trajectory: being overhyped, abandoned, and then reluctantly reappreciated once they truly reach their valuations. Fastly seems to be in the unglamorous middle act, where a business must demonstrate its worth on a quarterly basis without much praise.

Since taking over as CEO in the middle of 2025, Kip Compton has referred to AI as a “tailwind,” and the company’s early product successes—such as being recognized as a leader in edge development platforms and gaining new enterprise clients—indicate that the strategy isn’t just talk. Net retention increased to 113%, indicating higher spending by current clients. Quiet believers use that metric.

However, it’s still genuinely unclear if any of this translates into a long-lasting stock. The next earnings date is anticipated in early August, and months of confidence could be destroyed by a single weak quarter. For the time being, Fastly is in a peculiar position where it is better than its reputation, smaller than its goals, and still needs the market to believe.