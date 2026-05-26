China Automotive Systems Is About to Report Its 2025 Full-Year Financials. The Previews Are More Interesting Than Expected.

There is a specific type of business that works hard but receives very little recognition for it. For the majority of its existence, China Automotive Systems, a Jingzhou-based manufacturer of steering parts, has been just that. Therefore, it wasn’t just the numbers that surprised people when the previews began to circulate prior to its 2025 full-year report. It was that no one was paying any attention.

When the numbers arrived on April 22, they spoke for themselves. Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.42 from $0.99 the previous year, and net sales reached a record $765.7 million, up from $650.9 million in 2024. Reading the release gave the impression that management was practically challenging you to continue underestimating them. Net income to common shareholders for the fourth quarter alone was $18.4 million, more than twice as much as the $9.1 million for the same period last year. People usually wake up when something is doubled in just one quarter.

The motivation behind it isn’t particularly glamorous. It’s the same dull-sounding part that allows you to turn a wheel without struggling with it: electric power steering. What matters, though, is the mix. Compared to the outdated hydraulic systems on which the company established its reputation, EPS product sales increased by 25.5% and reached 41.5% of total revenue. When the product mix moves upmarket, margins increase. Quietly, line by line, that is taking place here.

It’s difficult to ignore the timing. A large portion of 2025 was devoted to the company’s transformation. It completed a merger in September to relocate as a Cayman Islands company; the management presented this as a cost-saving and global-facing rather than dramatic move. The decision to report results on a six-month reporting cycle going forward was then made. This is a strange decision for a U.S.-listed company, and it will annoy investors who prefer their quarterly data drip. It seems like CAAS is attempting to act more like a manufacturer and less like a stock.

That reading is supported by the R&D spike. In order to meet the growing demand for L2+ assisted-driving systems, active rear-wheel steering, and second-generation steering technology in newer electric vehicles, spending increased dramatically. A parts supplier attempting to move up the value chain before it is left behind could be the more intriguing tale hidden within the financials. Years ago, Tesla’s suppliers had to deal with a similar situation. Those who adjusted were able to survive.

China Automotive Systems Is About to Report Its 2025 Full-Year Financials. The Previews Are More Interesting Than Expected.

Meanwhile, money is no longer a concern. At year’s end, net cash was close to $169.7 million, and operating cash flow increased from nearly nothing the year before to about $111 million. This kind of turn raises the possibility of buybacks, which management has alluded to but not committed to.

The valuation is the peculiar aspect. Even after this run, some analysts still believe the stock is trading significantly below their fair-value projections. Perhaps the market hasn’t kept up. Perhaps it doesn’t trust a supplier with headquarters in Wuhan, a Cayman address, and a twice-yearly reporting schedule. Which read is correct is still up for debate.

The management has now committed to earning $810 million by 2026. It’s another matter entirely if they hit it. However, the previews weren’t the dull formality everyone anticipated for a company that most people couldn’t name a year ago. They were the most intriguing thing CAAS had done in a long time.