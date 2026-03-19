Siemens Positions Itself as the Backbone of the AI Data Center Surge

Siemens AG is making a strategic push to become the essential power infrastructure provider for America’s booming artificial intelligence sector. The industrial conglomerate has announced a significant manufacturing expansion in the United States, committing over $165 million to new facilities in North and South Carolina. This investment is expected to create 350 new jobs and is driven by unprecedented customer demand for the rapid deployment of data centers.

Strategic Expansion to Meet Demand

The company’s operational momentum is clear. For the first quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, Siemens reported a record-high order backlog of €120 billion, indicating robust future revenue. “Customer demand is at an all-time high,” stated Ruth Gratzke, President of Siemens Smart Infrastructure U.S., underscoring the rationale behind the expansion.

The new sites are strategically located. In North Carolina, a 131,000-square-foot facility in Raleigh will produce prefabricated electrical systems, adding 100 jobs. A plant in Wendell will manufacture automation and protection devices, creating 50 positions initially, with plans for over 200 more by 2028. Across the border in South Carolina, operations in Spartanburg and Roebuck will contribute a combined 150 new roles.

The focus on prefabricated power systems is key to Siemens’ strategy. These modular solutions drastically reduce on-site installation time, enabling data center operators to scale their computing capacity much faster to meet the explosive needs of AI workloads.

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Broadening the Portfolio Through Acquisition and Partnership

Beyond its manufacturing offensive, Siemens is simultaneously broadening its industrial software footprint. The company recently finalized the acquisition of Dotmatics, a provider of research and development software for the life sciences sector, for $5.1 billion. Siemens anticipates this deal will generate annual revenue synergies of approximately $100 million in the medium term, with the potential for over $500 million long-term. The acquisition expands Siemens’ addressable market in industrial software by $11 billion.

In a move highlighting its government engagement, Siemens signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Department of Energy on March 11. The agreement supports the federal Genesis Mission, an initiative aimed at modernizing scientific infrastructure. Notably, while other signatories like OpenAI and xAI are focused on generic AI models, Siemens is positioning itself as a provider of domain-specific AI workflows tailored to industrial and scientific applications.

Share Price Pressure Amid Healthineers Spinoff Plans

Despite these strong operational developments, Siemens’ share price has faced headwinds. The stock is down roughly 10% since the start of the year, trading notably below its 52-week high of €261.55. It currently sits nearly 9% below its 200-day moving average.

The primary source of investor caution is the planned spinoff of Siemens Healthineers. The company intends to distribute approximately 30% of its stake in the medical technology unit directly to Siemens shareholders, a move that will result in a loss of controlling interest. The precise terms of the separation are expected to be announced early in the second quarter of 2026. Market analysts suggest this uncertainty is likely to continue weighing on the stock in the near term, regardless of the strength shown by the core industrial businesses.

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