Thyssenkrupp Shares Under Pressure: A Trio of Critical Challenges

Multiple sources of uncertainty are converging for German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp, with its share price reflecting the mounting pressures. From shareholder moves to crucial divestment talks and internal deadlines, the company faces significant headwinds with little immediate relief in sight.

A Key Investor’s Retreat Shakes Confidence

Market sentiment took a hit on March 13 when Europe’s largest asset manager, Amundi, reduced its voting rights stake in Thyssenkrupp. The move, from 5.22% to 4.92%, pushed its holding below the 5% reporting threshold. While technically a minor adjustment, the market’s reaction was severe: the stock plummeted by as much as 10% in a single trading session.

The departure of a major institutional investor, often seen as a source of patient capital, sent a clear signal. Equity values have suffered considerably, with shares now trading approximately 37% below their October peak of €13.24.

The Crucial Steel Division Sale Faces Hurdles

Beyond shareholder movements, a more profound stress point is the planned sale of the steel division. Reports indicate growing internal skepticism that a deal with India’s Jindal Steel International will be finalized. The core disputes revolve around the financial commitments Jindal must provide for the steel unit, negotiations occurring within a persistently challenging European market structure.

Labor union IG Metall has made its approval contingent on guaranteed protections for worker interests. Concurrently, Jindal is reportedly pushing for additional cost reductions. The overlap between these two positions appears limited.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Thyssenkrupp?

The potential consequences of a failed sale are highlighted by the Q1 figures for the 2025/26 fiscal year. Restructuring costs at Steel Europe alone, totaling €401 million, pushed the entire group into a net loss of €334 million. This occurred despite the conglomerate posting an adjusted EBIT of €211 million on revenue of €7.2 billion.

Materials Services Deadline and a Defense Lifeline

Adding to the timeline pressure, an internal deadline for the Materials Services trading subsidiary expires at the end of March. This unit, with annual revenue of €11.4 billion and over 15,000 employees, is slated for independence by autumn 2026. The method—whether via an IPO, a spin-off, or a direct sale—remains undecided.

Providing a structural counterweight is the defense subsidiary, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS). Since its initial public offering in October 2025, TKMS shares have appreciated by roughly 50%. The division boasts an order backlog of €18.7 billion, including ongoing programs such as the F127 frigates and twelve Class 212CD submarines for Germany and Norway. Thyssenkrupp retains a 51% stake, an holding increasingly viewed within the group as a crucial stabilizing asset.

Investors await the next significant update on the Jindal negotiations and the fate of Materials Services, which will come with the half-year report on May 12, 2026. Until then, with the stock hovering just above its 52-week low of €7.79, finding a solid footing appears unlikely.

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