OHB SE Faces Strategic Crossroads Amid European Space Sector Consolidation

The Bremen-based aerospace group OHB SE is poised to release its annual report tomorrow, revealing financials shaped by a major acquisition and significant new contracts. This disclosure comes at a pivotal moment, as the company navigates ambitious internal growth targets against a backdrop of intensifying competition from a newly forming European rival alliance.

Financial Performance and the MT Aerospace Integration

A key feature of the upcoming results is the revised consolidation following OHB’s complete takeover of its subsidiary, MT Aerospace, in October 2025. This move fully integrates the subsidiary’s revenue stream into the group’s accounts. The financial impact is significant, particularly from MT Aerospace’s role as a manufacturer of crucial components for the Ariane 6 rocket.

The launcher’s successful first commercial flight in February for Amazon’s broadband network project is now directly reflected in OHB’s figures. The contract for 18 firmly booked launches provides a substantial revenue base. The group’s operational momentum was already evident in its nine-month report for 2025, which showed group output climbing 21% to €863.5 million, accompanied by a 24% increase in order intake.

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Growth Ambitions Meet a Shifting Competitive Landscape

OHB’s management has outlined aggressive goals, targeting total output exceeding two billion euros by 2028 and an EBITDA margin above 12%. This expansion is being driven by rising budgets at the European Space Agency (ESA) and growth in the defense sector. Recent successes include an €81 million contract secured by OHB’s Italian subsidiary for the RAMSES asteroid mission.

However, the competitive environment in Europe is undergoing a profound shift. The planned merger of the space divisions of Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo threatens to dramatically increase competitive pressure. This new rival entity is set to complicate major strategic projects, such as the German Bundeswehr’s SATCOMBw initiative, which envisions a long-term network of over 1,000 satellites. The bidding process for this and similar programs is now expected to be more demanding and protracted, potentially lasting several additional months.

To prepare for the core technological implementation and targeted series production required by its project pipeline, OHB acquired a facility in Saxony last autumn. This strategic expansion necessitates considerable upfront investment. Consequently, the balance sheet press conference on March 19 will provide critical evidence on whether the company’s liquidity position is robust enough to independently cover the high advance costs associated with its full slate of projects.

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