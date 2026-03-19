OHB Secures Major Arctic Satellite Contract Ahead of Earnings

Ahead of its annual results presentation tomorrow, Bremen-based aerospace group OHB SE has announced a significant operational milestone. Its Swedish subsidiary has been awarded a €248 million contract to build a constellation of weather satellites for European agencies, marking the largest single order in the division’s history. This agreement reinforces the company’s strategic pivot toward the cost-efficient series production of small satellites.

Under the EPS-Sterna mission, OHB Sweden will construct a total of 20 satellites for the European Space Agency (ESA) and EUMETSAT. The constellation, designed across three generations and based on a successfully tested demonstrator, aims to provide uninterrupted weather monitoring of the Arctic region. The project is set to close critical data gaps over the rapidly warming Arctic and is expected to deliver billions of euros in economic benefits to member states through more precise forecasts. The launch of the first six satellites is scheduled for 2029.

A Burst of Contract Wins Fuels Growth

This latest contract win continues a recent pattern of major project awards for the group. The company’s order books are filling at a rapid pace with substantial, long-term programs:

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EPS-Sterna (March 2026): €248 million for 20 Arctic weather satellites

€248 million for 20 Arctic weather satellites RAMSES Mission (February 2026): €150 million total for asteroid research

€150 million total for asteroid research SATCOMBw 4: Estimated long-term volume of up to €10 billion (a consortium with Rheinmetall and Airbus for the German Bundeswehr)

This operational dynamism is already reflected in the group’s growth metrics. In 2025, order intake surged by 24% to €2.1 billion, while the firm order backlog expanded by 47% to over €3.1 billion. The new Arctic deal demonstrates the viability of OHB’s “New Space” strategic model, positioning the company as an agile provider that excels not only in classic institutional spaceflight but also in the lucrative field of constellation manufacturing.

Financial Foundations in Focus

The key question of whether OHB’s financial base can support this accelerated growth will be addressed tomorrow. On March 19, 2026, the company will publish its audited annual financial statements. Given the substantial upfront costs associated with ramping up series production, the firm’s liquidity position will be a primary focus for analysis. A solid capital foundation is essential to execute the ambitious project pipeline scheduled for the coming years. With a very low free float of just 5.7%, investors are likely to scrutinize the reports with particular attention to future financing requirements.

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