Hensoldt’s Capacity Challenge: Record Orders Outpace Production Growth

The German defense electronics specialist Hensoldt finds itself in an enviable yet challenging position. The company is grappling with a significant growth constraint, not from a lack of demand, but from its own operational limits. As the firm prepares to release its audited annual report on March 26, the core narrative is the widening gap between incoming orders and its ability to deliver.

Surging Demand Meets Operational Limits

Hensoldt’s order book tells a story of explosive demand. In 2025, the company secured new orders worth €4.71 billion, representing a staggering 62 percent increase. However, revenue growth lagged considerably, rising by just under 10 percent to €2.46 billion. This disparity highlights the central issue: a backlog of €8.83 billion in orders, which is more than triple its annual revenue, is pressing against finite production capabilities.

The primary bottlenecks are not commercial but operational. A shortage of qualified personnel, particularly engineers and software developers, is currently acting as the main brake on expansion, not the availability of contracts.

Strategic Investments to Unlock Capacity

In response, management has launched a substantial investment program. Approximately €1 billion is earmarked for capital expenditure between 2025 and 2027. The strategy includes both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Hensoldt?

On March 5, Hensoldt finalized an agreement to acquire Nedinsco, a Dutch specialist in electro-optical sensor systems with about 140 employees. This integration is expected to be smoother than typical, as Nedinsco has supplied components for Hensoldt’s periscope systems for two decades. Concurrently, the company is expanding its site in Aalen and aims to create around 1,600 new positions by 2026, which would expand its workforce by nearly 18 percent.

Talent Acquisition from an Unlikely Sector

To meet its ambitious hiring goals, Hensoldt is tapping into an unconventional talent pool: the struggling automotive industry. The company has identified a specific opportunity with AUMOVIO, a spin-off from Continental, which is cutting up to 4,000 jobs globally. At its southern German sites in Ulm, Lindau, and Markdorf, up to 600 employees are affected—many possessing expertise in systems engineering and software development, skills that align perfectly with Hensoldt’s needs. The geographical proximity of these locations to Hensoldt’s own facilities makes the transition feasible for workers. A formal recruitment agreement between Hensoldt and the affected parties is in place and runs until the end of 2026.

Robust Outlook Supported by Political Tailwinds

The company’s guidance for the current fiscal year remains confident. Management is targeting revenue of approximately €2.75 billion, with an EBITDA margin between 18.5 and 19 percent. This outlook is bolstered by a supportive geopolitical and funding environment. Germany’s special €108 billion defense fund and the EU’s €150 billion SAFE program underpin stable long-term demand. Recently, Hensoldt secured orders exceeding €100 million for its TRML-4D air defense radars as part of the European Sky Shield Initiative.

Looking further ahead, the company anticipates generating a free cash flow between €204 million and €209 million in 2026. Analysts at Jefferies consider this forecast conservative, pointing to industry-standard customer advance payments that could improve cash flow dynamics. Market sentiment appears highly optimistic, reflected in the stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 77.2, which indicates overbought conditions. Investors will be watching closely for updates on whether capacity investments are translating into faster delivery cycles, with key insights expected from the annual report on March 26 and the first-quarter results on May 6.

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