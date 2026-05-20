five tech finance trends that unc charlotte's new financial engineering program was built to address

On a weekday morning, the rhythm of uptown Charlotte reveals the location. In the background, a coffee shop close to the Belk College campus is half full of graduate students hunched over laptops, while the tower of Bank of America casts a long shadow over Tryon Street and suited analysts move swiftly between glass lobbies. The talent that powers the second-largest banking hub in the US has been subtly evolving.

UNC Charlotte appears to be responding to that change. The university combined its renowned M.S. in Mathematical Finance into the longer, more modern M.S. in Financial Engineering and Fintech after more than 20 years. The change will formally take effect in the summer of 2026. At first glance, it appears to be a rebrand. However, after spending some time with the curriculum, it reads more like a confession—an admission that what banks actually do is no longer covered by the outdated terminology of finance.

The obvious trend is the first one affecting the program. Artificial intelligence is no longer a side project on credit desks and trading floors. These days, institutions use machine learning models to determine who gets a loan, price risk, and route orders. The hiring signals are honest, even though it’s possible that in some places the hype has outpaced the content. Instead of just describing these systems in a slide deck, banks are looking for people who can develop and audit them.

Data comes next. Part of the point is that the term “big data” seems almost archaic now. The amount of data flowing through a company like Wells Fargo or Ally would have been unimaginable a generation ago, and predictive modeling has evolved from a research project to a daily task. A graduate in finance who finds it difficult to navigate a disorganized dataset is becoming less and less competitive.

The third pressure is blockchain, where things become less clear. The decade of cryptocurrencies has been peculiar, alternating between excitement and shame. However, the underlying infrastructure—tokenized assets, distributed ledgers, and the gradual infiltration of decentralized finance into regulated areas—refuses to go away. Even though Charlotte’s banks are still dubious, they won’t overlook it. It seems more like basic literacy than a gamble to teach students to at least comprehend the architecture.

Alumni consistently point to the fourth trend, which is more difficult to identify. The nature of risk management has evolved. It used to refer to Value-at-Risk calculations and stress tests. It now encompasses algorithmic accountability, model risk, and a type of governance work that was nonexistent in 2005. The program is a step-up for working professionals, according to Danielle Avery, a 2019 graduate who is currently employed at Capital One. This sounds like marketing copy until you consider how many mid-career bankers are rushing to retrofit their skills.

The fifth is the straightforward reality that software engineering and finance are no longer distinct fields. The type of fintech engineers that Business Insider has been interviewing for a few years are adept at switching between capital markets, ML frameworks, and programming languages. It seems that the companies that hire the fastest don’t give a damn if you came from a math department or a computer science lab, as long as you can do both.

It’s difficult to ignore how localized this tale is. The former MAFI program produced over 675 alumni, many of whom remained in Charlotte. As you watch this develop, it seems more like UNC Charlotte is defending a local trend than pursuing a national one. It’s still unclear if the new program maintains that line. However, the wager has been made.