BYD’s Canadian Gambit and Luxury Shift Amid a Home Market Collapse

The stark divergence in BYD’s business performance is defining its strategic pivot in 2026. As domestic sales in China plummet for a seventh consecutive month, the automaker is aggressively accelerating its overseas expansion and pushing into the luxury segment to compensate.

International sales have become the company’s critical growth engine. In the first quarter of 2026, exports accounted for 40% of total vehicle sales, contributing 38.65% to overall revenue. The company has consequently raised its 2026 export target from 1.3 million to 1.5 million vehicles. A standout performer is the UK market, where BYD achieved a record 15,162 new registrations in March alone, securing a 3.98% market share for the month. Over the entire first quarter, UK registrations totaled 21,337 vehicles.

This export drive is now targeting Canada as a new strategic foothold, particularly with the US market effectively closed by 100% tariffs. A January 2026 trade pact between Canada and China slashed import duties on Chinese EVs from 100% to 6.1%. BYD is moving swiftly, planning to open approximately 20 dealerships through local partners by the end of the year, with three locations in the Greater Toronto Area under negotiation and others planned for Vancouver, Montreal, and Calgary. The company has even engaged the consultancy Dealer Solutions Mergers & Acquisitions to scout locations.

However, significant hurdles remain. An import cap limits all Chinese manufacturers to a collective quota of 49,000 vehicles in the first year. With competitors like Chery and Tesla’s Shanghai-made models also vying for a share, BYD’s initial allocation is expected to remain well below 10,000 units. These vehicles also do not qualify for Canadian government subsidies. To circumvent these limits long-term, BYD is evaluating the construction of its own manufacturing plant on Canadian soil.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying BYD?

The urgency of this global push is underscored by a severe downturn in BYD’s home market. First-quarter domestic sales cratered by 30% year-over-year to around 700,000 vehicles, a direct result of the brutal price war BYD itself helped ignite last year. The financial damage is substantial. For the full year 2025, net profit fell 19% to 32.6 billion yuan, marking the first annual decline in four years. The net profit margin contracted from 5.2% to 4.1%, with the fourth quarter alone seeing net income plunge by 38%. Analysts at Citigroup speculate the China business may have recently slipped into the red.

In response, BYD is launching a parallel offensive into the high-end luxury market to escape the margin-crushing competition at home. The new “Great Tang” SUV, measuring over 5.3 meters, is positioned above 400,000 yuan. Its premium Yangwang brand is pushing further with a new version of the U8L SUV, boasting a 1,205-kilometer range and the ability to charge to 70% in just five minutes, directly targeting the Maybach class.

Analyst sentiment remains cautiously positive despite the domestic pressures. Daiwa Capital Markets slightly lowered its price target on BYD’s H-shares from HK$132 to HK$130 but maintained a Buy rating, citing weaker home market volumes offset by better-than-expected international deliveries. Citigroup holds the highest price target among cited firms at HK$174, also with a Buy recommendation. A key structural advantage for BYD is its deep vertical integration, producing about 80% of its vehicle components—including semiconductors and parts of its battery production—in-house, which provides a crucial buffer against margin pressure.

The company is now navigating a fundamental transformation, deliberately shifting its growth engine from a saturated home market to the global stage. Its success hinges on whether international sales and premium models can fully offset the deepening weaknesses in China.

Ad

BYD Stock: Buy or Sell?! New BYD Analysis from April 14 delivers the answer:

The latest BYD figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for BYD investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from April 14.

BYD: Buy or sell? Read more here...