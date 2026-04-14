Renk’s $300 Million Headline Order Book Attracts a Major US Buyer

A major US asset manager has placed a massive bet on German defense supplier Renk, signaling confidence even as the company navigates a complex mix of operational delays and geopolitical headwinds. Wellington Management Group LLP, based in Boston, has built a stake exceeding 5% of the voting rights, a significant endorsement disclosed as Renk’s management embarks on a critical series of investor meetings.

The timing of this investment is notable. Renk’s share price currently trades roughly 40% below its October peak, pressured by short sellers and postponed revenues. Hedge fund AQR Capital Management has increased its net short position to 2.30%, betting against the stock. This creates a stark contrast: a prominent long-term investor is building a position while activist short sellers amplify the selling pressure.

At the core of the market’s skepticism are two concrete issues. Approximately €200 million in revenues, originally slated for 2025, were pushed into the first half of 2026. Compounding this, a German export halt on defense goods to Israel is blocking an estimated €80 to €100 million in additional sales. These delays have directly impacted cash generation, a key concern for investors.

Despite these near-term hurdles, Renk’s underlying business metrics appear robust. The company reported a nearly 20% surge in revenue for 2025, reaching €1.37 billion. More impressively, its order backlog hit a record €6.68 billion, underscoring strong demand driven by accelerated NATO defense spending. For the current year, management is targeting revenue exceeding €1.5 billion.

The disconnect between this booming order book and the weak stock performance centers on execution and cash flow. Last year’s free cash flow was a modest €67 million, with the cash conversion rate falling to 47.2%—well below the company’s target of over 80%. Management attributes this to delayed orders and missing advance payments.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Renk?

To meet overwhelming demand, Renk is undertaking a massive production scale-up. At its Augsburg headquarters, annual output of tank transmissions is slated to rise to roughly 800 units by the end of 2026, a dramatic increase from the 200-300 units produced annually before the war in Ukraine. The company targets an adjusted EBIT between €255 million and €285 million for 2026.

Analyst opinions on the stock’s fair value reflect the current dichotomy. DZ Bank initiated coverage with a €65 price target, citing the NATO buildup. JPMorgan and Berenberg are more bullish, seeing €75 and €76 per share, respectively. In contrast, mwb research believes the current price of around €53 is fair, highlighting the significant uncertainty in the market.

The coming weeks will be decisive. Renk is presenting at the mwb Research Online Conference today, followed by a Berenberg roadshow. A dense schedule of financial events will then put management’s promises to the test:

* 22 April 2026: Pre-Close Call for Q1

* 6 May 2026: Official Q1 2026 results publication

* 10 June 2026: Annual General Meeting in Augsburg, featuring a vote on a proposed dividend increase to €0.58 per share

The first-quarter report, in particular, is viewed as a crucial proving ground. If management can demonstrate that the delayed €200 million in revenues has materialized and provide clarity on blocked exports, the short thesis could unravel. Failure to do so, however, may sustain the downward pressure on the stock, leaving Wellington Management’s large bet to face its own trial by fire.

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