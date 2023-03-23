A GCPD: The Blue Wall #6 Micro-Review – Series, Please!

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***



TITLE: GCPD: The Blue Wall #6

AUTHOR: John Ridley

ARTISTS: Stefano Raffaele, Brad Anderson (Colorist), Ariana Maher (Letterer). Cover by Reiko Murakami.

RELEASED: March 21, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The last page, more specifically the last panel, of this issue comes off a little hokey. But all in all, a perfectly serviceable and satisfying ending.

I maintain that, especially at a time when they’re doing this Dawn of DC initiative, GCPD: The Blue Wall should be a series. Something like this is tailor-made for John Ridley’s voice. This is the spiritual successor to Gotham Central that some of us have been waiting decades for.

