A TMNT #138 Micro-Review – “Gettin’ Way Too Big For Us”

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #138

AUTHORS: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)

ARTISTS: Fero Pe, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer). Variant cover by Eastman & Campbell.

RELEASED: March 22, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Raph has a line early in this issue: “This is gettin’ way too big for us, Leo.” That feels like a thesis statement for this Armageddon Game stuff at large. I don’t know if I’ve ever been happier to see a TMNT story wrapping up.

On the plus side, I’m still really enjoying Fero Pe’s work. Ronda Pattison compliments him very well, as she’s done for virtually all the artists she’s worked with on this series. I’m hoping he sticks around post-Armageddon Game.

