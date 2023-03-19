A Star Wars: Sana Starros #2 Micro-Review – Family Connections

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***
TITLE: Star Wars: Sana Starros #2
AUTHOR: Justina Ireland
ARTISTS: Pere Perez, Dono Sanchez-Almara (Colorist), Travis Lanham (Letterer). Cover by Ken Lashley & Juan Fernandez.
RELEASED: March 8, 2023
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
This issue ties Sana to her ancestor Avon Starros, who we’ve seen in some of the High Republic books. That’s not a coincidence, as Justina Ireland has written her.
I appreciate that Thea Starros, Sana’s grandmother, is in this story. It feels like we don’t see a lot of characters like her in Star Wars. Meaning in terms of both her age and her general look.
