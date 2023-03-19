A Star Wars: Yoda #5 Micro-Review – A Planet of the Apes Vibe

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: Yoda #5

AUTHOR: Jody Houser

ARTISTS: Luke Ross, Nolan Woodard (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.

RELEASED: March 15, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Luke Ross is a tremendous Star Wars artist at large, beyond simply drawing an amazing Yoda. There are a lot of wookiees in this issue, and Ross does a fine job making them distinct from Chewbacca. I get a little bit of a Planet of the Apes vibe, which works for me.

As a longtime Star Wars geek, I appreciate Houser incorporating the feud between wookiees and Trandoshans into this story. That’s been a part of Star Wars lore for a long time, dating back to a feud between Chewbacca and Bossk.

