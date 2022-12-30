A Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #8 Micro-Review – “Oh Bull@#$%!”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #8

AUTHOR: Marc Guggenheim

ARTISTS: David Messina, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.

RELEASED: December 28, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This series continues to deliver on the trademark Star Wars hijinks, action, and adventure. But this issue did contain what I’ll call an “Oh bull@#$%!” moment. Han and Chewie take out about eight Imperial Death Troopers in the space of about one panel. Nice try, but no.

As the cover indicates, Grand Moff Tarkin pops up in this issue. David Messina excels at rendering Peter Cushing’s trademark sunken cheeks.

I also dig the design of the marshal we briefly see in this issue. I assume the design is Messina’s.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.