A Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #8 Micro-Review – “Oh Bull@#$%!”

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Star Wars Han Solo and Chewbacca 8, cover, December 2022, Phil NotoTITLE: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #8
AUTHOR: Marc Guggenheim
ARTISTS: David Messina, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.
RELEASED: December 28, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This series continues to deliver on the trademark Star Wars hijinks, action, and adventure. But this issue did contain what I’ll call an “Oh bull@#$%!” moment. Han and Chewie take out about eight Imperial Death Troopers in the space of about one panel. Nice try, but no.

As the cover indicates, Grand Moff Tarkin pops up in this issue. David Messina excels at rendering Peter Cushing’s trademark sunken cheeks.

I also dig the design of the marshal we briefly see in this issue. I assume the design is Messina’s.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.