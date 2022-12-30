A Star Wars: Yoda #2 Micro-Review – Diminutive Yet Powerful

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: Yoda #2

AUTHOR: Cavan Scott

ARTISTS: Nico Leon, Dono Sanchez-Almara (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.

RELEASED: December 28, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Yet another great Star Wars cover by Phil Noto. I love that Yoda looks diminutive, yet still so powerful.

This series sees Yoda take up residence on the planet Turrak to help a village. It’s interesting to see Yoda live somewhere that isn’t the Jedi Temple or Dagobah. That’s something we’ve rarely, if ever, seen.

Question: Could this story have taken place during the High Republic era? It feels like we haven’t gotten a lot of Yoda stories from that time period. Thus far there’s nothing in this story that specifically ties it to the prequel era. So why not?

