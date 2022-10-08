A Golden Rage #3 Micro-Review – Particularly Stabby

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Golden Rage 3, cover, 2022, Lauren KnightTITLE: Golden Rage #3
AUTHOR: Chrissy Williams
ARTISTS: Lauren Knight, Sofie Dodgson (Colorist), Becca Carey (Letterer)
 RELEASED: October 5, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue imparts a universal truth upon us: “You can’t pick your mum. But you can overcome her in hand-to-hand combat.”

A fitting truth, as this issue of Golden Rage is particularly stabby.

Our narrator for this issue is a Hispanic character that speaks, to an extent, broken English. I liked that, as it’s something you don’t see often. It gives that character a unique voice.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

