A Golden Rage #3 Micro-Review – Particularly Stabby

TITLE: Golden Rage #3
AUTHOR: Chrissy Williams
ARTISTS: Lauren Knight, Sofie Dodgson (Colorist), Becca Carey (Letterer)
RELEASED: October 5, 2022
By Rob Siebert
This issue imparts a universal truth upon us: “You can’t pick your mum. But you can overcome her in hand-to-hand combat.”
A fitting truth, as this issue of Golden Rage is particularly stabby.
Our narrator for this issue is a Hispanic character that speaks, to an extent, broken English. I liked that, as it’s something you don’t see often. It gives that character a unique voice.
