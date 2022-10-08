A Golden Rage #3 Micro-Review – Particularly Stabby

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Golden Rage #3

AUTHOR: Chrissy Williams

ARTISTS: Lauren Knight, Sofie Dodgson (Colorist), Becca Carey (Letterer)

RELEASED: October 5, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue imparts a universal truth upon us: “You can’t pick your mum. But you can overcome her in hand-to-hand combat.”

A fitting truth, as this issue of Golden Rage is particularly stabby.

Our narrator for this issue is a Hispanic character that speaks, to an extent, broken English. I liked that, as it’s something you don’t see often. It gives that character a unique voice.

