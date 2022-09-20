Astonishing Art: Keke Palmer as Rogue by Meech Doodle

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Keke Palmer created some Twitter buzz last week when she responded positively to a fan’s video explaining why she needs to play Rogue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Naturally, her response piqued the interests of some artists. Meech Doodle is one of them. He presented fans with this awesome rendering of Palmer as Rogue.

Keke Palmer as Rogue, Meech Doodle

I was a little skeptical when I looked at the idea on paper. But when I saw this image, I immediately got it. Naturally, internet trolls got their feathers ruffled because of the race factor. But she looks like a pretty good Rogue to me.

So…why the hell not? Let’s make it happen!

Incidentally, I met Keke Palmer once, about 15 years ago. I was a reporter covering a school spelling event. She was there in the wake of Akeelah and the Bee. Really nice, personable kid. I’m happy she’s found so much success.

