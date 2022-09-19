A Do A Powerbomb! #4 Micro-Review – “Taste My Lariat of Steel!”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Do A Powerbomb #4 (of 7)

AUTHOR: Daniel Warren Johnson

ARTISTS: Johnson, Mike Spicer (Colorist), Rus Wooton (Letterer)

RELEASED: September 14, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The big guy in the helmet on the cover does a move in this issue called the “Lariat of Steel.” That name needs to be used in WWE or AEW. Or somewhere. It’s too good to sit on the shelf.

On the other hand, there’s a tandem move called the “Coin Pouch of Judas.” Is that a reference to what I think it is? It must be.

The issue closes on a pretty bad-ass shot of Cobrasun, as he prepares to go hardcore next issue.

