A Dark Crisis: Young Justice #4 Micro-Review – Young Justice vs. The World

TITLE: Dark Crisis: Young Justice #4 (of 6)

AUTHOR: Meghan Fitzmartin

ARTISTS: Laura Braga, Luis Guerrero & Hi-Fi (Colorists), Pat Brosseau (Letterer). Cover by Max Dunbar & Guerrero.

RELEASED: September 20, 2022

Much of this issue consists of an all-out brawl between Young Justice and the entire mid ’90s DC Universe. Though the battle itself essentially takes a backseat to the existential conversations being had by our heroes. That feels a little bit wrong. But it’s still cool to see the the ’90s versions of all these heroes.

Incidentally, the ’90s Batman and Superman get a little too young and skinny early in the issue. Did Braga intentionally draw them that way so they’d look more like Conner Kent and Tim Drake? (I admit, I might be reaching on that one…)

