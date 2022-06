By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I couldn’t resist doing another “Toy Chest Theater” this week when I spotted this image from Cyril Mallet. He’s been featured here before, with the Toy Story characters no less, and I’d say he’s outdone himself this time. Lightyear comes out today, and here we have Buzz Lightyear in toy form seeing his name in lights.

