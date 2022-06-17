Astonishing Art: RIP Tim Sale

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

In honor of Tim Sale, who we lost yesterday at the age of 66, I now present just a small selection of his work. Sale’s work on Batman: The Long Halloween helped turn it into one of the most iconic Batman stories ever told, not to mention one of my favorites. But as you’ll see here, Sale’s work went far beyond the Dark Knight. The man could truly do it all, and the industry will miss him tremendously.

Thank you for the memories, Mr. Sale. And for all the truly amazing work.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

