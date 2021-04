The following represents our full archive of Batman Deep-Dive Reviews…



Batman

Vol. 1: I Am Gotham

Vol. 2: I Am Suicide

Vol. 3: I Am Bane

Batman/The Flash: The Button

Vol. 4: The War of Jokes and Riddles

Vol. 5: The Rules of Engagement

Vol. 6: Bride or Burglar

Vol. 7: The Wedding

Vol. 8: Cold Days

Vol. 9: The Tyrant Wing

Vol. 10: Knightmares

Vol. 11: The Fall and the Fallen

