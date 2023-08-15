A Batman: City of Bane Deep-Dive Review – The Tom King Chronology Conundrum

TITLE: Batman: City of Bane – The Complete Collection

AUTHORS: Tom King

ARTISTS: Tony Daniel, Mitch Gerads, Mikel Janin, Clay Mann, John Romita Jr., Jorge Fornes, Hugo Petrus

INKERS: Daniel, Sandu Florea, Norm Rapmund, Mann, Seth Mann

COLORISTS: Gerads, Tomeu Morey, Jordie Bellaire

LETTERER: Clayton Cowles

COLLECTS: Batman #75–85

PUBLISHER: DC Comics

PRICE: $29.99

RELEASED: April 14, 2020

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

As a whole, the City of Bane story is designed to be the finale of Tom King’s Batman run. From the introduction of Gotham Girl, through the War of Jokes and Riddles, to the wedding of Batman and Catwoman, and everything in between. It was all building to this supposedly epic ending. A magnificent crescendo.

City of Bane is a lot of things. But a magnificent crescendo? Not so much.

Like a lot of bad stories, there’s actually a good one in here somewhere. The premise is fine: Bane has taken over Gotham City. Now with Catwoman’s help Batman has to get his mojo back and save the day. Fairly straightforward, right?

But this story drove me nuts when it was coming out in single issues. Particularly during the second half. Simply put, City of Bane is confounding, bloated, pretentious, disjointed, underachieving, and at one point downright offensive. All the drawbacks to King’s Batman run notwithstanding, these 11 issues do a disservice to all the good things he was able to do on the book.

So let’s just dive right in, shall we? Let’s take a look at City of Bane’s cardinal sin. The one thing that pushes it over-the-top from bad to offensive…

1. Alfred R.I.P.

In Batman #77, Bane snaps Alfred’s neck, killing him instantly.

Everybody dies and comes back in superhero comics. Ridiculous though it may be, it’s a tried-and-true way to shake up a book’s status quo. It’s not a matter of if the deceased in question will return. It’s a matter of when. Such is the case with Alfred. My issue isn’t so much the death itself. Rather, it’s the lack of effective follow-up, and what I can only assume is the reason it was done.

Even the most casual of Batman fans will tell you the death of Alfred is a huge deal. He’s more than Batman’s faithful butler. He’s a surrogate father and confidant to not only Batman himself, but the whole extended Bat-family. He’s a staple of the mythology, and a character that deserves every bit as much respect as Batman himself. His death should, in theory, result in a shockwave that effects Batman’s entire world. So after Batman #77, what happens? How does our hero react to such a devastating blow? We find out…in issue #83, which was released a full 12 weeks after we see Alfred die.

This trick is what I’ll call the “Tom King Chronology Conundrum.”

I understand it isn’t intentionally offensive. It’s a creative choice. We’re meant to spend those 12 weeks dreading the emotional freight train that’s about to hit Batman. My argument is that it’s not only a bad choice, but it’s a methodology that King had already used to ill effect twice. First, we had to sit through the entirety of The War of Jokes and Riddles to find out whether Selina Kyle accepted Bruce Wayne’s marriage proposal. Then we had to wait until Knightmares was over to get sufficient follow-up on the return of Flashpoint Batman, an alternate universe Thomas Wayne. I can understand doing this once. But twice, let alone three times? Bad form. Very bad form.

Here’s the thing about deaths in superhero comics: It’s not so much the death itself that’s important. It’s all about what stories you can tell without the character in question that you couldn’t tell with them. In Alfred’s case, one would think it’d be about not just the emotional impact of his absence, but what Bruce and his various partners do without this lynchpin that holds virtually the entire Batman operation together.

Not only did Tom King not provide sufficient follow-up to Alfred’s death (even after an attempt in issue #83), but he was never in a position to do so because City of Bane is his exit from the series.

As such, I’m led to suspect that Alfred was killed off to provide City of Bane with some extra gravitas. To hammer in the notion that the bad guys meant business and the stakes were high. I say not only is that cheap, but King is a good enough writer that he could have met his story’s dramatic needs without resorting to the senseless death of such an iconic character.

2. City of Batman

The most interesting aspect of these issues, and King’s entire 85-issue Batman run, is the incorporation of Flashpoint Batman, i.e. a twisted alt-universe version of Bruce Wayne’s father Thomas. In the Flashpoint universe, it’s Thomas Wayne’s young son Bruce who’s shot and killed on that fateful night in Crime Alley. As such, Thomas becomes a much darker and more violent version of the Dark Knight. In The Button, we saw our two Batmen come face to face, and father eventually begged son to give up his war on crime and live a normal life. Now, Thomas Wayne has crossed universes to stop his son from being Batman once and for all.

You don’t even have to unpack that premise to realize there’s a ton of proverbial meat on that storytelling bone. We could easily have spent the 10 issues that comprise City of Bane looking at an agonized Batman having to fight what is essentially an evil version of his father from an alternate universe. Throw his increasingly complex romance with Catwoman on top of all that, and you’ve got a recipe for what could be one of the most compelling Batman stories ever told…

Instead, City of Bane is distracted by, of all things, Bane. While mostly well-written and drawn (King lightens up a little on the silly “I am Bane!” dialogue), Bane is vastly overemphasized in this book. The story only needs him as someone for Batman to fight en route to a confrontation with his pseudo-father. Instead, Thomas Wayne ultimately becomes a piece of Bane’s grand plan to conquer Gotham City. It’s Bane, not Flashpoint Batman, that’s positioned as the big bad.

Interestingly enough, the story almost seems to realize its own mistake as the issues go on. Batman and Catwoman have a big fight against Bane in issue #82, and the remaining three issues are dedicated to a climactic fight against Thomas Wayne. The story corrects itself, but by that point the emphasis has been in the wrong place for so long that the damage is already done. Frankly, we just want the damn story to be over with by that point.

What doesn’t help is that the Tom King Chronology Conundrum strikes again in issue #84. Flashpoint Batman made his big return at the end of issue #60. Issue #84 is where we finally get an explanation for where the hell he came from, how he hooked up with Bane, the thrust of his motivation for coming after his son, etc. It’s information that we could have gotten as far back as issue #61. We certainly should have gotten it before we entered the big endgame that City of Bane is supposed to be. It would have added much-needed depth to virtually every appearance by Flashpoint Batman. Providing us that backstory as late as issue #83 feels clumsy and thrown-together.

Again, bad form. Tom King is better than that. Or at least he’s supposed to be…

3. The Bat and the Cat Come Back

City of Bane spends a lot of time with Batman and Catwoman, as Selina Kyle aids Bruce Wayne in his recovery so he can return and save Gotham.



While King’s writing of Bruce and Selina can be grating and a little too shticky at certain points, by and large I consider their dynamic to be one of his strong points. When they’re together, things feel believably romantic. Selina gets Bruce in a way no one else does, and that comes across.

Ultimately, King had to reunite these two to provide some kind of closure after what happened at the wedding. And while one can argue the whole thing goes on a little too long, it manages to be satisfying. Understandably, Bat and Cat run the emotional gauntlet. But there’s also a sensuality and sexiness to it that’s very fitting. Not just in the writing, but even more so in the art. Clay Mann and colorist Tomeu Morey both turn in career performances, particularly in issue #78, which I consider the artistic highlight of the book. Mann is very good at conveying emotional vulnerability through is work. Thus, he’s a natural for these Batman/Catwoman scenes. It’s all such great stuff, I only wish they could have come in a better story than City of Bane.

4. Art

Batman regular Tony Daniel kicks things off on pencils for issues #75, #76, and a portion of #77. He spends the majority of his pages in a Gotham City controlled by Bane, in which some of Batman’s classic villains fill in as the police force. Case in point, we open issue #75 with the Joker and the Riddler working together as detectives. A little bit of a far-fetched concept, given how we saw them feuding in The War of Jokes and Riddles. Plus, I doubt that Joker would willingly play second fiddle to Bane. Still, it makes for an interesting contrast, I’ll say that much.

Not surprisingly, Tony Daniel turns in plenty of detailed figure work and compelling visuals. From a textbook perspective, there’s nothing wrong with what he gives us here. (Though the cover for issue #75 is practically a direct rip-off of one of the posters for The Dark Knight Rises.) My critiques of his work are mostly taste-based nitpicks. Joker’s nose is too big, the Riddler’s sideburns look silly, Two-Face’s hair is too long, etc.

In issue #80, pencilling duties are taken over by…*sigh*…John Romita Jr. I’ve long since come to accept that JRJR’s work can be an acquired taste. And frankly, it’s a taste I began to sour on once he started drawing characters like Batman and Superman. If he had all 10 issues to himself, things might be slightly different. But his work looks especially out of place when put next to some of the more refined work turned in by the likes of Mikel Janin and Clay Mann. The man definitely has his fans. I’m just not one of them.

Jorge Fornes tags in for issue #84. Last time, I compared Fornes’ work to what David Mazzuchelli did with Batman: Year One, and that comparison is still apropos here. As such, it’s a little odd that Fornes was assigned an issue with such cosmic elements. Universes fading away, Flashpoint Batman traveling across universes via the Reverse-Flash, etc. His work is perfectly fine, and suits the issue’s street-level content perfectly. I’m just not sure I wouldn’t have given issue #84 to someone like Daniel or Janin, assuming they were available.

While Clay Mann gives us the artistic highlight of City of Bane, Mikel Janin might very well be the artistic star of King’s entire run. Generally speaking regardless of how good or bad the scene was, Janin made it look gorgeous. The same can be said here. His best work in City of Bane comes in issue #83, when Batman discovers Alfred’s dead body. While I can’t understate how much I disapprove of Alfred being killed off to begin with, I can’t deny quality work when I see it. The scene, which takes up most of the issue, is simply Batman and Alfred in a room, as we see our hero’s naked grief.

5. Conclusion

Tom King is a good Batman writer. In his 85 issues, he crafted what feels like his Batman odyssey. What he turned in was flawed, particularly in this City of Bane story. But he was also able to pull off his share of iconic Batman moments. I maintain, for instance, that he and Mitch Gerads crafted one of the best Batman/Catwoman stories of all time in Batman #14 and #15.

The central question of King’s odyssey is, “Can Batman be happy?” In the end, the answer seems to be that he’s got as much chance as any of us. All he has to do is keep trying.

To keep getting up after he’s knocked down. A simple lesson, to be sure. But, checkered execution notwithstanding, it’s one more than worthy of the 80-plus year legacy of Batman.

