Weekly Comic 100s: Batman/Catwoman #2

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Batman/Catwoman #2

AUTHOR: Tom King

ARTISTS: Clay Mann, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: January 19, 2021

For yours truly, there’s still a stain on Clay Mann’s name because of Heroes in Crisis (Tom King as well, obviously). But the guy is an objectively awesome artist, and he draws a pretty awesome Phantasm, as we see here in an early splash page.

This issue touches on the trust that exists, or maybe doesn’t exist, between Bruce and Selina. It’s a path that makes sense, as Selina was a thief. I’m just not sure I’ve regained enough confidence in King to believe it’ll be told well. Not necessarily a fan of all the time jumps we’re seeing.

