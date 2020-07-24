Toy Chest Theater: The Mandalorian by Sean Kenary

By Rob Siebert
God damn I miss The Mandalorian.

Thankfully, this image from Sean Kenary is here to tide me over another day. I could absolutely buy this as a shot from the TV show. While this scene obviously doesn’t take place there, I’m reminded of the show’s opening scene in the cantina. This shot could easily suggest that Mando got off a quick…well, shot.

It’s the bright orange smoldering effect that really makes the photo. It’s not often you get a toy pic that conveys temperature. But I can feel the wound-cauterizing heat radiating off the screen. The only little detail that might enhance it that much more? A trickle of smoke.

