By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Batman and Robin running side by side on the beach from a giant shark (King Shark, for you DC aficionados.) How much further stepped in Batman ’66 lore can you possibly get? An absolutely delightful and brilliant image from toytsh.

(Incidentally, my 4-year-old just had a shark-themed birthday party. So that’s an extra little dimension this image has for me.)

