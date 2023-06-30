A Green Arrow #3 Micro-Review – A Bullet vs. An Arrow

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Green Arrow #3

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Sean Izaakse, Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)

RELEASED: June 27, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I just can’t get into the Legion of Superheroes, no matter how hard I try. Their lore is even harder to penetrate than the X-Men’s, in my opinion. So when Ollie finds himself in their midst during this issue, I couldn’t help but roll my eyes a little.

On the other side of the spectrum, Arsenal and Peacemaker have a shooting contest in this issue. A bullet vs. an arrow. That’s pretty damn cool.

