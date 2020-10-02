Toy Chest Theater: TMNT Collection, Vol. 1

~ primaryignition

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and their associated characters have been a staple of Toy Chest Theater from the start. So it’s only natural they get their own collection. The original 1990 film is heavily represented here. But the cartoons get a chance to shine as well…

Bebop & Rocksteady by Tim Rodilosso

Leonardo by Matthew Cohen.

Donatello by morphingtom2.0.

Turtles and Mr. Miyagi by noserain.

Shredder by encoreunclic.

TMNT by un1cornwarrior.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Published by primaryignition

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.