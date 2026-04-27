Boeing Stock Hits a Crossroads: Is the $695 Billion Backlog Finally Enough?

If you’ve been watching Boeing for a while, you’ll notice that the plot has become stale. In midair, door plugs blow off. Senate sessions. At Renton Airport, a fleet of grounded 737 MAX aircraft without engines are parked nose-to-tail like an odd aluminum cemetery. For the past five years, the company has had to defend itself to lawmakers, regulators, airline passengers, and the general public, who were beginning to suspect that there was a structural issue at Arlington’s headquarters. And perhaps there was.

However, after watching the most recent statistics for a minute, a new atmosphere starts to emerge. Boeing reported $22.2 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2026 on April 22, up about 14% from the previous year, with a non-GAAP loss of only 20 cents per share. Analysts had anticipated worse. Even after accounting for execution risk, the backlog amounted to $695 billion, which is equivalent to nearly ten years of contracted work. The company seems to have finally stopped digging.

Though cautiously, Wall Street is beginning to take notice. With a $285 target, UBS reaffirmed its buy rating. JPMorgan increased its goal to $270. Tigress Financial increased theirs to $290. Morgan Stanley, which is more cautious, has an equal-weight rating of $250. A slight increase from the current $232 is suggested by the consensus target of $259.35. It appears that investors think the worst is over. When the upside does come, they are less certain.

In its own way, Vanguard’s stealthy move is telling. In the fourth quarter, the fund giant increased its ownership of Boeing by 5.1%, acquiring an additional 3.46 million shares to reach approximately $15.4 billion. It’s not an ostentatious wager. It’s the kind of gradual, conviction-driven accumulation that typically occurs when a battered industrial name begins to resemble a recovery story that is too cheap to ignore rather than a wreck. You get the impression that the smart money has already made up its mind when you watch the institutional flows.

The fissures haven’t completely closed, though. In Q1, free cash flow was out of $1.5 billion, which was better than anticipated but still uncomfortable. By summer, the 737 program will be producing 47 aircraft per month, up from the current 42. 25 aircraft were impacted by a wiring nonconformance, which caused some deliveries to be delayed until Q2. This is not lethal. Nor is any of it particularly comforting. Additionally, during the past three months, insiders sold about $5 million worth of stock, which always causes retail investors to narrow their eyes.

The macro overhang comes next. There have been rumors that NATO members or significant military clients may be “considering other options” for specific defense contracts—a remarkably courteous expression that usually denotes trouble. In April, short interest increased by almost 16%. The first deliveries of the 737-7 and 737-10 variants are scheduled for 2027, but they are still not certified. During earnings calls, CEO Kelly Ortberg has used a measured, almost monastic tone. Instead of making audacious claims about a turnaround, he talks about safety, quality, and customer commitments. He might be the ideal man at this precise time.

It is more difficult to read the longer view. The S&P 500 has increased by 70% over the past five years, but Boeing shares are still down 1.77%. That gap, there in plain sight, represents the full extent of the recovery. The $20 billion free cash flow target by 2030, according to UBS, has not yet been factored into the stock. They might be correct. Additionally, it’s still unclear if the market will reward perseverance or penalize another mistake. One delivery, one quiet quarter, one held promise at a time is how Boeing’s comeback, if you want to call it that, is coming.