Airbus Stock Slides Before Earnings — But Wall Street Sees 27% Upside Anyway

There’s a particular calm that surrounds Airbus that you don’t quite get from its American counterpart. Walk through the Toulouse final assembly line on a quiet weekday and the rhythm feels almost industrial-museum: rows of half-built A320s, workers in pale blue jackets moving without urgency, the great wing of an A350 suspended like a sculpture. The chaos that has defined Boeing’s last five years simply isn’t here. Whether that calm is durable, or just convincing, is the question every analyst is asking right now.

The stock has had a strange year. Airbus shares closed at €165.92 on the Paris exchange on April 24, down 1.33% on the day and roughly 17% lower year-to-date. That’s a sharp pullback from the €221 high reached in January 2026. And yet the longer view is kinder — the stock is up 22% over twelve months and roughly tripled over five years. Investors seem to believe in the long-term story even when short-term turbulence shakes confidence. There’s a sense that this is what owning an aerospace giant looks like when the cycle gets choppy.

Twenty-three analysts cover the name. Fifteen rate it Buy, eight Hold, none Sell. The average price target sits at €211.31, implying about 27% upside. RBC Capital is at €225. Deutsche Bank, oddly, has a Sell rating with a €226 target — the kind of split that makes you wonder if anyone really knows what’s coming next. Citi recently upgraded to Buy at €217. Berenberg is more cautious at €190. The disagreement, if you read between the numbers, is mostly about timing rather than direction.

The Q1 earnings report due April 28 looms over everything. Reports surfaced earlier this month suggesting Airbus is bracing for a weak first quarter, with delivery issues weighing on results. That’s not surprising — the supply chain for jet engines, particularly from CFM and Pratt & Whitney, has been a quiet bottleneck across the industry for two years now. Airbus had previously committed to ramping A320 family production toward 75 aircraft per month by 2027. It’s still unclear whether that target survives unchanged. The technical indicators on the daily chart, for what they’re worth, are flashing Strong Sell.

Meanwhile, the company is doing the kind of strategic gardening that doesn’t make headlines but shapes the next decade. In April alone, Airbus agreed to acquire the French cybersecurity firm Quarkslab, signed a multi-year aluminum supply deal with Constellium, and partnered with Thales Alenia Space on Polish defense satellites. There’s a pattern there. Defense, space, and software are quietly becoming the second engine of the company, behind commercial aviation. With European governments rearming after years of underinvestment, the timing is, at minimum, fortunate. Possibly more than that.

The contrast with Boeing is hard to ignore. While the American giant rebuilds trust one delivery at a time, Airbus has been operating from a position of relative strength — winning orders, opening assembly lines in Mobile and Tianjin, taking market share in the narrow-body segment that defines airline economics. Watching this rivalry unfold over the past decade has felt a little like watching tectonic plates shift. Slow, almost unnoticeable, then suddenly obvious.

What happens Tuesday will set the tone for the rest of the year. If the Q1 numbers come in soft but full-year guidance holds, the stock probably stabilizes near current levels. If guidance gets cut, the €142 low from the past 52 weeks isn’t impossibly far away. The longer thesis, though, doesn’t really hinge on a single quarter. It rests on a backlog of thousands of aircraft, a defense business gaining political tailwind, and a management team that has, so far, made fewer unforced errors than its competition. Sometimes in aerospace, that’s enough.