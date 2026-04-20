Why Nio Stock Still Divides Wall Street — Even After Its First Profitable Quarter

For years, Nio has been one of those stocks that investors either adore or won’t talk about. It is currently trading at $6.83. It almost went bankrupt six years ago. It was close to $60 four years ago. Currently, the market capitalization is approximately $16.7 billion for a business that is still, on the whole, losing money. The question of whether this is the patient trap or the patient cheap stock eventually comes up in every discussion about this name.

The branding effort is evident when you stroll through a Nio House in Shanghai or Oslo. coffee shops. lounges. A concierge welcoming customers as if they were entering a boutique hotel. The founder, William Li, has consistently maintained that Nio was selling memberships in a high-end Chinese mobility brand rather than automobiles. In China, that wager was more successful than in Europe. In 2025, sales of the top three Chinese premium brands increased by 73% to 1.29 million vehicles, while sales of the top three foreign premium brands decreased by 11% in China. Nio is a part of a real cultural revolution in China.

The situation has been more complicated in Europe. Nio’s cars were thought to be too big for small city streets. Its direct-to-consumer business strategy seemed unfamiliar. With BYDs and MG5s flooding the market, the pricing wasn’t competitive enough. In the first two months of 2026, Chinese brands collectively accounted for 8% of the European market, but Nio made up very little of that. Firefly, a more affordable, high-end, compact EV intended for European cities, is the company’s response, and it will be released this year. It’s really unclear if it works. The more difficult question is whether it operates on schedule.

However, it is difficult to discount the figures from late 2025. At $4.95 billion, Q4 revenue increased 75.86 percent year over year. Deliveries increased to 124,807 units, a 71.7% increase. The vehicle margin increased from 13.1 percent a year earlier to 18.1 percent. Additionally, Nio reported its first-ever quarterly GAAP net profit—a full penny of EPS—which, given how long investors had to wait for it, sounds almost comical. Deliveries increased by 136% in March 2026 compared to the previous year. According to Q1 guidance, there will be between 80,000 and 83,000 vehicles, suggesting growth of more than 90%.

However, the balance sheet continues to present a different picture. Nevertheless, the entire year 2025 concluded with a $2.3 billion net loss. By the end of 2025, debt-to-equity had increased from 0.8 in 2020 to 15.5. The number of shares has increased by almost 60% in the last five years, indicating a steady dilution of current holders. Any honest analyst’s report still includes the company’s going-concern issues. With a buy, HSBC increased its target to $6.80. For years, the majority of message board retail investors have been holding and regretting at the same time.

Observing Nio gives the impression of a business attempting to develop under fluorescent lighting. It has the technology—battery-swap stations that function as people thought they would years ago, a sub-brand structure that finally makes sense, and a presence in Europe that is being subtly restored rather than overtly rebranded. Its baggage includes a near-collapse in 2020, years of cash burn, and a stock that is still trading below its $6.26 2018 IPO price.

The truthful response, which is uncommon in sell-side reports, is that Nio isn’t obviously a deal or a trap. It’s a business that is slowly adjusting to a market that has punished it severely and might not readily pardon it. The story will depend on a number of factors, including whether the Firefly sells, whether margin expansion is confirmed in the next three quarters, and whether management can cease diluting. The stock is currently trading at $6.83 and is awaiting its next development.