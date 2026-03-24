OHB SE Reaffirms Stock Market Listing Amid Record Performance

In a decisive move, the management of Bremen-based aerospace group OHB SE has put an end to persistent market speculation regarding a potential delisting. Following the strategic investment by private equity firm KKR, rumors had swirled about a possible departure from the public market. The company has now categorically ruled out such a step, a strategic declaration bolstered by historic highs in its order backlog and a major new contract from Sweden.

Operational Strength and Shareholder Returns

The uncertainty surrounding the thinly traded free float of 5.7 percent has been resolved: the stock exchange listing will continue. Concurrently, the company is presenting robust operational arguments to bolster investor confidence. For the concluded fiscal year 2025, total revenue advanced by 21 percent to reach €1.24 billion. Adjusted EBIT saw a 17 percent increase, climbing to €84 million. This performance exceeded the company’s own profitability forecast. In line with these results, shareholders are set to receive a stable dividend of €0.60 per share.

Historic Swedish Satellite Contract

A significant catalyst for future growth is the Space Systems segment. Last week, subsidiary OHB Sweden announced the largest satellite contract in Swedish history. Valued at €248 million, the agreement involves building 20 small satellites for the European Space Agency (ESA).

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Dubbed EPS-Sterna, the project is designed to deliver more precise weather and climate data from the Arctic region starting in 2029. OHB leverages its proven New-Space approach for this contract, a production methodology that compresses development timelines from order to launch to just three years.

Raised Outlook on Record Order Book

The firm order backlog for the entire group has reached a new all-time high of €3.19 billion. Building on this substantial foundation, management has upgraded its growth expectations for the current and the next two fiscal years. The company operates in a predictable market environment, supported by rising European defense budgets and ESA’s record budget of €22.3 billion through 2028.

Investors will gain their next concrete insight into operational business development on May 7, 2026, with the release of the company’s first-quarter figures.

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